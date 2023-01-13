Watch CBS News
New York City's Restaurant Week begins Tuesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City's Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday in New York City.

The month-long celebration allows food lovers to take advantage of special dining deals.

Hundreds of restaurants are offering special menus with $30 lunch options and dinners costing $45 or $60.

Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17 through Feb. 12.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

