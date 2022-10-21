Watch CBS News
New York City reports death of 2 people who had monkeypox

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Health Commissioner shares update on COVID, monkeypox
NYC Health Commissioner shares update on COVID, monkeypox 22:30

NEW YORK - Two people who had monkeypox have died, New York City officials said Friday. 

In a statement, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said: 

We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community. Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing and vaccination.

Authorities did not release additional information. 

Monkeypox in NYC: Identifying symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

Just Thursday, State health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett announced a new plan to raise awareness about monkeypox - or MPV - with a social media video contest for college students.

New cases in the city have dropped significantly since the height of the outbreak in July.  

For more information about monkeypox, click here

