Watch CBS News
Health

New York state launches social media video contest to raise monkeypox awareness

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York state launches monkeypox video contest for college students
New York state launches monkeypox video contest for college students 00:27

NEW YORK -- New York is taking steps to stop the spread of monkeypox.

State health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett on Thursday announced a social media video contest for college students.

They are encouraged to submit a 15-second video educating other students about the transmission, dangers and prevention of monkeypox.

Prizes will be awarded and winning videos will be featured on the state health department's social media platforms.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 28. For guidelines and more information about the contest, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.