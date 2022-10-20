New York state launches social media video contest to raise monkeypox awareness

NEW YORK -- New York is taking steps to stop the spread of monkeypox.

State health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett on Thursday announced a social media video contest for college students.

They are encouraged to submit a 15-second video educating other students about the transmission, dangers and prevention of monkeypox.

Prizes will be awarded and winning videos will be featured on the state health department's social media platforms.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 28. For guidelines and more information about the contest, click here.