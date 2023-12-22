Watch CBS News
New York City removes sidewalk shed at historic Harlem building after 21 years

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City has removed scaffolding in Harlem that it said went up 21 years ago.

The scaffolding was outside a landmark building at 409 Edgecomb Avenue, which was once home to the NAACP and civil rights leaders, including Thurgood Marshall. 

According to the city, it was the longest-standing sidewalk shed in Manhattan

Mayor Eric Adams said repairs weren't made until the city filed a criminal charge against the management company. 

"This beautiful historical landmark building had be to be encased in a shed because it was easier to keep it up than to do the repairs and take it down," said Adams. 

The removal was part of the mayor's "Get Sheds Down" initiative, which focuses on removing sheds and scaffolding across the city. 

