Airlines will run reduced schedules in & out of New York City through October
NEW YORK -- A shortage of air traffic controllers means fewer flights in and out of New York City.
The federal government is allowing airlines to continue to run reduced schedules.
- CBS New York Investigates: New York doesn't have enough air traffic control supervisors
The goal is to prevent flight cancellations and reduce the burden on short-staffed air traffic controllers.
Reduced schedules will continue through the end of October instead of mid-September.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.