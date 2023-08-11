Airlines will run reduced schedules in & out of New York City through October

Reduced flight schedules for NYC airports until October

NEW YORK -- A shortage of air traffic controllers means fewer flights in and out of New York City.

The federal government is allowing airlines to continue to run reduced schedules.

CBS New York Investigates: New York doesn't have enough air traffic control supervisors

The goal is to prevent flight cancellations and reduce the burden on short-staffed air traffic controllers.

Reduced schedules will continue through the end of October instead of mid-September.