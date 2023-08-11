Airlines will run reduced schedules in & out of New York City through October

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- A shortage of air traffic controllers means fewer flights in and out of New York City.

The federal government is allowing airlines to continue to run reduced schedules.

The goal is to prevent flight cancellations and reduce the burden on short-staffed air traffic controllers.

Reduced schedules will continue through the end of October instead of mid-September.

