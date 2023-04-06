Watch CBS News
FAA allows airlines to scale back service at Tri-State Area airports due to air traffic controller shortage

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A shortage of air traffic controllers could affect summer travel plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing airlines to scale back service at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, warning staffing shortfalls could increase flight delays.

The FAA says nationwide, 2 in 10 controller jobs are empty and a key air traffic control facility in New York is only about half staffed.

April 6, 2023 / 7:18 PM

