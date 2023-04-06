FAA allows airlines to scale back service at Tri-State Area airports due to air traffic controller shortage
NEW YORK -- A shortage of air traffic controllers could affect summer travel plans.
The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing airlines to scale back service at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, warning staffing shortfalls could increase flight delays.
The FAA says nationwide, 2 in 10 controller jobs are empty and a key air traffic control facility in New York is only about half staffed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.