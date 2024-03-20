Families who lost loved ones in crash plead for lawmakers to expand New York City red light camera program

NEW YORK -- An emotional plea is being made to state lawmakers to renew and expand the red light camera program in New York City with the goal of saving lives.

Right now, there are 150 red light cameras citywide. Officials want to increase it to more than 1,300. Last year, a record 29 people were killed by drivers running red lights.

There was a moment of silence and a whole lot of tears at an Inwood intersection Wednesday where two men waiting to cross the street were fatally struck by a man who ran a red light. Officials urged Albany lawmakers to look at the faces of the bereaved families and hear the pleas before deciding whether to renew and expand the law.

"Let's unite in this cause, for the safety of our streets is the truest legacy we can offer to David and Joel. We honestly believe that if there would have been a red light camera here, both Joel and David would be alive," said Elizabeth Adames, whose brother Joel was one of the victims in the Inwood crash.

Adames hugged her father, Julian Adames, after begging Albany lawmakers to renew and expand the red light camera law that expires this year. Julian Adames then kissed a portrait of his son.

Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, were walking together on the sidewalk near 207th Street and Sherman Avenue in August 2022 when the driver of a BMW ran a red light and hit a Subaru, which then careened onto the sidewalk, striking and killing the two men.

Surveillance video shows the two pedestrians standing on the corner before a car flashes across the screen, then a plume of dust and debris appears as people run to help.

"We can't get our brothers back, but we can do is we can be part of change," said Jason Fernandez, David's brother.

"This is such a sad situation. I really hope you hear the words of our people that are supporters in this and really understand the importance. This is not about revenue," said Yavila Fernandez, David's sister.

"No family should have to experience the pain and loss of a senseless act of traffic violence," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is leading the charge to convince Albany lawmakers that they not only need to extend the red camera law, but greatly expand the number of intersections where they are located.

He pointed out that the city has 44,000 intersections; about 13,700 have signals, but only 150 have red light cameras.

CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the commissioner how he hoped to prevail in Albany, where some lawmakers worry that the program is just intended to raise revenue.

"For those who have any doubt, listen to the stories, and we hope that this story will persuade any elected official why this is something we should keep and we should expand," Rodriguez said.

Officials also want Albany to approve another bill that would suspend the registration of any vehicle that gets five or more red light camera violations in a 12-month period.