New York City reaches labor agreement with DC 37, largest municipal union

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams announced a landmark labor agreement with New York City's largest municipal union Friday.

The union represents about 90,000 workers, a quarter of the city's unionized workforce.

The tentative five-year contract with DC 37 includes raises of 3% for the first four years and 3.5% in the fifth year.

It also gives every member a $3,000 signing bonus, and guarantees every employee a minimum wage of at least $18 an hour.

"It's a great deal for workers and fair to the city taxpayers," Adams said.

The agreement also establishes a committee to develop a pilot program to allow city workers to work remotely.

The deal is retroactive to May 2021.

It could serve as a guide for the rest of the city's unionized workforce.

