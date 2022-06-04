Watch CBS News
Local News

New York state lawmakers pass bill capping size of New York City public school classrooms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

State lawmakers pass bill to shrink NYC public school classrooms
State lawmakers pass bill to shrink NYC public school classrooms 00:27

NEW YORK -- New York state lawmakers have passed a bill that will shrink the size of New York City public school classrooms.

If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would cap the size of kindergarten through third grade classes to 20 students, fourth through eighth grade classrooms to 23 students, and high school classrooms to 25 students.

The measure would be phased in over five years.

Mayor Eric Adams is opposed to the bill, calling it an "unfunded mandate."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.