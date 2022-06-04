New York state lawmakers pass bill capping size of New York City public school classrooms

NEW YORK -- New York state lawmakers have passed a bill that will shrink the size of New York City public school classrooms.

If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would cap the size of kindergarten through third grade classes to 20 students, fourth through eighth grade classrooms to 23 students, and high school classrooms to 25 students.

The measure would be phased in over five years.

Mayor Eric Adams is opposed to the bill, calling it an "unfunded mandate."