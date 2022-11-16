New York City proposes first-in-the-nation minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers

NEW YORK - New York City is proposing the nation's first minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers.

Wednesday, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed a rate of $23.82 per hour.

The city says on average, restaurant delivery workers make just over $7 an hour, without tips.

They don't get minimum wage because apps classify them as independent contractors, and not employees.

The rate hike would be phased in by 2025 and impact more than 60,000 workers.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on Dec. 16.