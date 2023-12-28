Watch CBS News
New York City announces plan to stop unannounced inspections of nightclubs

NEW YORK -- New York City is looking to improve safety at nightclubs and other nightlife establishments.

The Coordinating a United Resolution with Establishments, or "CURE," plan calls for police to be in contact with business owners so they can be made aware of potential issues and address them before the city takes action. 

"We must provide public safety while ensuring businesses can remain open and New Yorkers can still dance in the dark," Mayor Eric Adams said. 

The new process replaces the NYPD's Multi-Agency Response to Community Hotspots, or "MARCH," which was established during the Giuliani administration. 

Under MARCH, officers conducted unannounced inspections of nightlife businesses in response to neighborhood complaints. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 6:18 PM EST

