New York City is getting ready for the holidays.

From bands and dancers practicing for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saks Fifth Avenue debuting its Light Show and holiday windows on Monday night, tourists were thrilled.

Classic characters, talented dancers, skilled marching bands, and stars from all walks of life gathered to rehearse for the parade, which is expected to step off Thursday despite strong winds and rain, conditions that could jeopardize the iconic 100 inflatable balloons expected to hit the sky.

Event planners, however, say they're ahead of Mother Nature.

"This parade has been going on since 1924 rain or shine. We are prepared for elements. We are working with teams on a variety of plans depending on weather," said Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We came last year for the first time and we loved it so much last year we came back," said Joel Smith of Florida.

And from parade rehearsals to holiday cheer on Fifth Avenue, it already felt like Christmas on Monday night. As Saks cranked up the lights, synchronized music filled the air, dazzling spectators.

"The fireworks and then they're playing Taylor Swift. Like, it was just so incredible," said Mary Margaret, a visitor from Georgia.

This year's Saks holiday campaign is titled "Main Character Energy," highlighted by Swift's mega-hit "Welcome to New York" and the Statue of Liberty. Sak's also unveiled its holiday windows, much to the delight of the many tourists invading the city.

"I just love it, they way they combined dance along with the lights and, of course, the fireworks were insanely good," said Sam Aursang, who was visiting from India.

"It's really pretty to see all the different lights," said Coco Rabey of California.

"I have kids, so I have to show them the great experience of Christmas and that's what it's really about," Yolanda James of Virginia said.

"I'm big on the Christmas spirit and we heard no one does it like New York," added Eric Rabey of California.