Changes announced for New York City's kindergarten Gifted and Talented program admissions process

Changes to admissions process for city's Gifted and Talented programs

NEW YORK -- Changes were announced Wednesday to the admissions process for New York City's kindergarten Gifted and Talented programs.

Families can now use the same application that they use for other programs.

The kindergarten Gifted and Talented application window will open on Dec. 7 and offers will be released in April. That's earlier than usual and gives families and schools more time to plan for the next school year.

More information will be provided, in part, through information sessions and admissions events.

Anyone who has additional questions can email ESenrollment@schools.nyc.gov.