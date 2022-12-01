Watch CBS News
Changes announced for New York City's kindergarten Gifted and Talented program admissions process

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Changes were announced Wednesday to the admissions process for New York City's kindergarten Gifted and Talented programs.

Families can now use the same application that they use for other programs.

The kindergarten Gifted and Talented application window will open on Dec. 7 and offers will be released in April. That's earlier than usual and gives families and schools more time to plan for the next school year.

More information will be provided, in part, through information sessions and admissions events.

Anyone who has additional questions can email ESenrollment@schools.nyc.gov.

CBS New York Team
First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

