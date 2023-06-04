Watch CBS News
New York City's Celebrate Israel parade coincides with 75th anniversary of country's independence

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Celebrate Israel Parade to step off on Fifth Avenue
Celebrate Israel Parade to step off on Fifth Avenue 00:36

NEW YORK -- New York City's Celebrate Israel parade coincided with the 75th anniversary of the country's independence this year.

The annual celebration made its way up Fifth Avenue on Sunday from 54th to 73rd streets.

More than 40,000 people marched along with local leaders and special performers.

"Yes, it's the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel, so we're definitely celebrating that, but there's something unprecedented that's happening at this parade. We're seeing so many different organizations, so many different people who are celebrating the different elements of their connection to Israel," parade attendee Yuval David said.

The annual parade is put together by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York City.

