Video shows driver allegedly trying to hit pedestrians in front of Brooklyn yeshiva

Video shows driver allegedly trying to run down rabbis, yeshiva students in Brooklyn

Video shows driver allegedly trying to run down rabbis, yeshiva students in Brooklyn

Video shows driver allegedly trying to run down rabbis, yeshiva students in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Video shows a driver jump a curb and allegedly attempt to hit pedestrians on the grounds of a Brooklyn yeshiva Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver made antisemitic statements as he circled around the building, and yeshiva officials say the driver nearly ran into three students and two rabbis before taking off.

There were no injuries in this attack, and the driver, identified as 58-year-old Asghar Ali, was caught. Police say Ali is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder as a hate crime.

Yeshiva officials said police spoke to students and staff and patrolled outside the building after the incident.

According to police, antisemitic crimes are on the rise, putting the community on higher guard.

Antisemitic attacks have Jewish communities in Brooklyn on guard

According to NYPD data, at this time last year, 86 antisemitic hate crimes had been reported. So far this year, there have been 131.

In one incident earlier this month, police say two Jewish boys, ages 11 and 13, were viciously beaten on a sidewalk in Williamsburg. Surveillance video shows one of them being kicked and hit repeatedly.

Police now say a 12-year-old boy was been arrested in connection to the attack. He has been charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

"I'm happy justice is going to be done, and I will feel safer," one Williamsburg resident said.

She told CBS New York she's keeping a closer eye on her children, especially her young daughter.

"I wouldn't let her on the street alone. And my older kids, but they have no choice," the mother said.