Nurses at 8 New York City hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.

The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff.

Approximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:

  • NewYork-Presbyterian
  • Montefiore
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside and West
  • Maimonides
  • BronxCare
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center    

The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. 

The 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

