Nurses at 8 New York City hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.
The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff.
Approximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:
- NewYork-Presbyterian
- Montefiore
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside and West
- Maimonides
- BronxCare
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement.
The 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
