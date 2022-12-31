Nurses at 8 New York City hospitals give 10-day strike notice

New York nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

New York nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.

The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff.

Approximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:

NewYork-Presbyterian

Montefiore

Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside and West

Maimonides

BronxCare

Richmond University Medical Center

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement.

The 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.