New York City hospitality group accused of denying overtime, benefits

New York hospitality group accused of denying overtime, benefits

NEW YORK -- A New York hotel management company is accused of cheating its employees.

Federal investigators say Greenparc Hospitality denied workers overtime pay and benefits by misclassifying them as independent contractors.

Authorities say the investigation involves 71 employees at about 20 hotels in New York City.

The investigation recovered $113,613 in back wages and liquidated damages for the employees.