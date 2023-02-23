Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City hospitality group accused of denying overtime, benefits

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York hospitality group accused of denying overtime, benefits
New York hospitality group accused of denying overtime, benefits 00:19

NEW YORK -- A New York hotel management company is accused of cheating its employees.

Federal investigators say Greenparc Hospitality denied workers overtime pay and benefits by misclassifying them as independent contractors.

Authorities say the investigation involves 71 employees at about 20 hotels in New York City.

The investigation recovered $113,613 in back wages and liquidated damages for the employees.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 7:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.