New York City girl missing since 2021 found in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A young girl who went missing from New York City nearly three years ago was found in Connecticut Friday.

Authorities say the girl disappeared from her home in East New York, Brooklyn in December, 2021. No details of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were immediately released.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bridgeport Police said they found the girl Friday in Bridgeport. They moved in after receiving a request for assistance from the NYPD earlier this month.

Authorities say the girl, who is now 16, is in good health and is returning to her home with her parents.

A report prepared by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services shows that in 2021, 10,184 children went missing in New York, and 93.2% of children under 18 who disappeared were runaways. That same year, there were two stranger abductions, seven acquaintance abductions, and 40 familial abductions.