Father's Day forecast looks spectacular across Tri-State Area, but a possible heat wave is on its way

First Alert Forecast: 6/15/24 Evening Weather in New York

Saturday night forecast

A much more refreshing airmass is in place after Friday's high humidity. This will lead to a cool night ahead, with clear skies. Lows will dip into the 50s and even some 40s throughout the suburbs, while the city will get into the low 60s.

Father's Day forecast

Albeit a bit cooler than Saturday, Father's Day is looking spectacular with mostly sunny skies and a continuation of the low humidity.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

When will NYC see a heat wave?

Sunday may be our last "cool" day for quite some time as temperatures will trend much hotter by next week and beyond.

