New York City Council passes resolution to recognize April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's controversy after the New York City Council passed a resolution to recognize April 29 as End Jew Hatred Day.

Two members voted no and four abstained during Thursday's meeting.

Brooklyn Councilmember Inna Vernikov, who sponsored the bill, says antisemitic crimes are at the highest level reported since the 1970s.

Each year, April 29 will be a day to spread awareness and take action to end Jewish hate.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 11:03 PM

