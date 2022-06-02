Sources: Mayor Adams says city employees must return to work in-person, no hybrid schedules allowed

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 Mayor Eric Adams sent a clear message to city workers about working from home.

The mayor reportedly sent a memo telling city employees they have to come back to work in person and hybrid schedules aren't allowed.

"I'm trying to fill up office buildings, and I'm telling JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, I'm telling all of them, 'Listen, I need your people back into office so we can build the ecosystem.' How does that look that city employees are home while I'm telling everyone else it's time to get back to work?" Adams said Wednesday.

Citing the impact of empty offices on neighborhood businesses, the mayor said city employees should be leading the charge of saying New York can be back.

He added that some exceptions will be made.