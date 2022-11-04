Watch CBS News
New York City brings back campaign to keep roads safe during dark fall, winter evenings

NEW YORK -- With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, New York City is bringing back its "Dusk and Darkness" campaign.

The initiative is aimed at keeping everyone on the road safe during fall and winter evenings, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

Thursday, officials highlighted the dangers that come with less daylight.

"Historical data trends indicate that motorists more frequently strike pedestrians and cyclists in the early evening hours during months with fewer daylight hours," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said.

"We ask drivers to please slow down," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

As part of the campaign, the NYPD will expand traffic enforcement during evening and overnight hours.

