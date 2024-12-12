Drones spotted over New York City compel U.S. senators to demand federal briefing

Drones spotted over parts of New York City

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey are demanding a federal briefing over the unmanned drones that have been alarming residents over the past few weeks.

This as more sightings have been reported in parts of Queens and the Bronx.

The NYPD said it's investigating the drone activity, along with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Local U.S. senators say enough is enough

Mysterious drones hovering over New Jersey have been baffling residents and lawmakers for weeks.

Concern has now spread to the nation's capital. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has called for the unmanned drones to be shot down, though it's still unclear who is operating them.

"We should be doing some very urgent intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they are flying over airports, military bases," Blumenthal said.

On Thursday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Federal Aviation Administration requesting a briefing on the drone activity and calling the sightings alarming and a potential safety risk.

"We should know what's going on over our skies," Booker said.

The White House also weighed in. National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said many of the more than 3,000 reported sightings may have been planes mistaken for drones.

"We have no evidence at this time that reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus," Kirby said.

"My concern is not knowing where they came from"

Multiple drones were also seen flying over the southwest portion of the Bronx on Thursday, an area that includes Yankee Stadium. Officers responded and saw the drones, but said they disappeared shortly after.

Springfield Gardens, Queens resident Rashawn McIntosh shared videos taken just after midnight Thursday. The CBS News Confirmed team verified their authenticity.

"It had a lot of blinking lights. It was hovering to where I would say that's not a JFK plane," McIntosh said. "My concern is not knowing where they came from.

"All these drones are the same kind of drones," he added.