New Jersey local leaders want more information on drones to be released publicly

What are the mysterious drones in New Jersey? Local leaders want more answers

What are the mysterious drones in New Jersey? Local leaders want more answers

What are the mysterious drones in New Jersey? Local leaders want more answers

PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — There's a major push to get more information out of New Jersey state and federal officials about the mysterious drones spotted in multiple counties.

Local leaders tell CBS News New York's Nick Caloway they still don't believe the drones are a threat.

"Shut it all down until we get information"

Residents are still spotting those hovering objects circling the skies up and down the state. State and federal officials insist there is no known threat to the public at this time.

While the FBI investigates, Gov. Phil Murphy said the drones are hard to track.

"These are apparently, as I understand it, very sophisticated. The minute you get eyes on them, they go dark," Murphy said.

Many in the Garden State are getting frustrated with the lack of communication to residents.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, is asking the FBI to brief the public on the drone activity.

"There's been not enough information disclosed to the public from federal law enforcement officials," he said.

Ryan Herd, Republican mayor of Pequannock, is frustrated by the lack of information from the governor.

"I want to know what's going on. Are my residents in danger? Is it something that we have to be worried about?" he said.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick says the governor should issue a limited state of emergency banning all drones until the public gets an explanation.

"At this point, shut it all down until we get information," he said.

CBS News New York has learned New Jersey State Police and the state's Office of Homeland Security will hold a briefing on Wednesday to give more information to mayors and local elected officials. That briefing will be closed to the public and to reporters.