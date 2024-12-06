Mysterious drones seen near New Jersey Trump golf course after Gov. Murphy, FBI respond to other sightings

After sightings in North Jersey, police departments in South Jersey are now spotting mysterious drones in the skies.

Earlier this week, a police chief in Morris County warned residents of "nefarious" drones seen near critical infrastructure like water reservoirs, electrical transmission lines and police and military installations, CBS News New York reported.

Videos from residents showed the fast-moving flying objects with blinking lights zipping around in the air.

Now, it appears the drones have come to South Jersey. A video from one CBS News Philadelphia viewer showed a drone over the Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia in Pine Hill, New Jersey – an occurrence over the past three nights this week, they said.

Police in Evesham Township, Burlington County, shared on social media that the department is "aware of the recent surge in drone activity over the township" and is "collaborating with state and federal authorities to identify the drone operators and understand the purpose of this activity."

Evesham Township police are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

That's not all. Photos from Jersey Coast Emergency News showed a drone flying around in Brick and a group of multiple drones in the sky above Toms River, New Jersey.

A drone spotted over Brick, New Jersey. Jersey Coast Emergency News

Gov. Phil Murphy said on X Thursday that he had met with state and federal Homeland Security officials including Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the drone activity in North and Central Jersey.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," Murphy's post read. "There is no known threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI, or submit a tip online here.

Multiple drones were seen above a business in Toms River, New Jersey this week in a photo shared to the Jersey Coast Emergency News Facebook page. Jersey Coast Emergency News