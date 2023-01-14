New highly transmissible subvariant of COVID-19 now accounts for majority of New York City cases, health officials say

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 now accounts for 73% of all cases in the city.

They say it's the most transmissible form of the coronavirus.

The virus is rapidly spreading across the United States, too, accounting for 43% of new COVID cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the new strain was first detected in New York in October.

The variant infects vaccinated people at a higher rate than the previous variants.

Doctors say they're also seeing patients with the new subvariant who previously had COVID.