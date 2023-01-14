New highly transmissible subvariant of COVID-19 now accounts for majority of New York City cases, health officials say
NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 now accounts for 73% of all cases in the city.
They say it's the most transmissible form of the coronavirus.
The virus is rapidly spreading across the United States, too, accounting for 43% of new COVID cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the new strain was first detected in New York in October.
The variant infects vaccinated people at a higher rate than the previous variants.
Doctors say they're also seeing patients with the new subvariant who previously had COVID.
