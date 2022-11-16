Watch CBS News
Demonstrators call for more community involvement in New York City's outdoor dining program

NEW YORK -- A rally was held Tuesday demanding more community involvement as New York City moves forward on plans for a permanent outdoor dining program.

Demonstrators gathered at Murray Street and Broadway.

They called for community boards to have more of a say on outdoor dining and dining sheds and what fits best in their neighborhoods.

They're also pushing for an environmental impact study.

