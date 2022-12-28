Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across New York City

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.

On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.

No one is a fan of abandoned sheds...So what happens now?#NewYorksStrongest helps get rid of them. 💪



Our team got word about this useless, abandoned dining shed #inQueens and cleaned it up.



See a shed that needs to go? Call 311. pic.twitter.com/LPRV67TV6o — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 27, 2022

So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn down

The city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.