Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across New York City

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.

On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.

So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.

The city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.

December 27, 2022

