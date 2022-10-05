Court dismisses lawsuit challenging New York City's outdoor dining program

Ruling allows NYC to advance plans for outdoor dining

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.

The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.

A statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.

Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.