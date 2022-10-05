Court dismisses lawsuit challenging New York City's outdoor dining program
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.
The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.
RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor dining
A statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.
Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.