Mayor Adams to make announcement related to outdoor dining
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make an announcement on Thursday related to outdoor dining in New York City.
The outdoor sheds became a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic.
It's not immediately clear what Adams will say.
You can watch the mayor's 11 a.m. press conference live on CBS News New York and in the live player below.
