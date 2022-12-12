Edgardo Mejias becomes 17th person to die in Rikers custody this year
NEW YORK -- Another inmate has died on Rikers Island.
His name is Edgardo Mejias and he was 39 years old.
He died at a jail on the Rikers complex Sunday after having been in custody since Oct. 2 on a robbery charge.
The medical examiner will now determine his cause of death.
The Department of Correction says he is the 17th person to die in custody this year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.