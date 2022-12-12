Watch CBS News
Edgardo Mejias becomes 17th person to die in Rikers custody this year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Another inmate has died on Rikers Island. 

His name is Edgardo Mejias and he was 39 years old. 

He died at a jail on the Rikers complex Sunday after having been in custody since Oct. 2 on a robbery charge. 

The medical examiner will now determine his cause of death. 

The Department of Correction says he is the 17th person to die in custody this year. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

