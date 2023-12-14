Watch CBS News
New York City traffic agents cracking down on drivers blocking bus lanes

NEW YORK -- New York City Transit has a message for drivers -- get out of the bus lane or face a fine.

The city is cracking down on drivers who are using or blocking bus lanes, slowing down buses around the city.

NYPD traffic agents were out Thursday issuing tickets along 57th Street in Midtown.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey says the M-57 in Manhattan is the third slowest bus in the system, traveling under 5 mph because of blocked lanes.

"We have over 2 million customers who use buses around New York City every day, and they are being slowed down by double-parked cars, cars parked at bus stops and cars using bus lanes," Davey said.

The city says it plans to add more cameras on buses next year, which will allow for more tickets to be issued to violators.

