Where does New York City rank on the 150 best places to live in the United States this year?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Where does the Tri-State Area rank on the best places to live?
NEW YORK -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the best places to live in the country.

It ranks the 150 most populous metro areas based on affordability, quality of life, desirability and job market.

This year, Green Bay, Wisconsin, took the number one spot thanks to affordable housing, low crime and high air quality.

Rounding out the top five are:  Huntsville, Alabama; Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Boulder, Colorado, and Sarasota, Florida.

If you're wondering where the Tri-State Area ranks, Trenton, New Jersey, ranked at 71, New Haven, Connecticut, is 95, and New York City comes in at 98.

To view the full list, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

