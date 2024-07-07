NYCFC falls to Austin 2-1, Gyasi Zardes scores two and Brad Stuver saves four

AUSTIN, Texas — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals — the 32-year-old forward's first multi-goal game in nearly-2 years — and Brad Stuver had four saves to help Austin FC beat New York City FC 2-1 Saturday night.

Zardes has 105 career goals and moved past Dwayne De Rosario (104) into 10th on MLS's all-time list.

Zardes outraced the defense and ran onto bending through ball by Owen Wolff before his rolling shot from the right side of the penalty area bounced off the back post into the net to give Austin a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute. The 2018 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, Zardes scored his first goal since July 15, 2023 and netted more than one goal in a match for the first time since he had a hat trick in August of 2022.

Andrés Perea gave New York City (11-9-2) a 1-0 lead with a volley, off a perfectly-place arcing entry by Tayvon Gray, from point-blank range in the fifth minute.

Jáder Obrian chipped an entry from the left side to the back post where Zardes headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time.

Kickoff was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather.

It is the first of four straight road matches for New York City, which travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Austin (7-8-6) will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.