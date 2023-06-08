Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City announces program to re-examine unsolved cases targeting LGBTQ+ community

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD announces program to better solve crimes against LGBTQ+ community
NYPD announces program to better solve crimes against LGBTQ+ community 00:27

NEW YORK -- New York City says it's working to better solve crimes targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mayor Eric Adams has announced a new program to re-examine unsolved cases, especially homicides.

This comes after two murders in Hell's Kitchen, where the victims were drugged and killed after leaving gay bars.

Police believe other victims were targeted and robbed.

The mayor says he hopes the program will help the LGBTQIA+ community feel safe, especially during Pride Month.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 7:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.