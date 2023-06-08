New York City announces program to re-examine unsolved cases targeting LGBTQ+ community
NEW YORK -- New York City says it's working to better solve crimes targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.
Mayor Eric Adams has announced a new program to re-examine unsolved cases, especially homicides.
This comes after two murders in Hell's Kitchen, where the victims were drugged and killed after leaving gay bars.
Police believe other victims were targeted and robbed.
The mayor says he hopes the program will help the LGBTQIA+ community feel safe, especially during Pride Month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.