Third suspect in Hell's Kitchen drugging and robbery cases arraigned

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mother speaks out after arrest in son's drugging death
Mother speaks out after arrest in son's drugging death 00:50

NEW YORK -- An arraignment was held early Tuesday afternoon for a third suspect in a series of druggings and robberies of men in Hell's Kitchen, including some that turned deadly.

Jayqwan Hamilton was arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger.

Police say Ramirez and Umberger died of overdoses last spring, after separate drug-induced robberies following nights out at Hel's Kitchen gay bars.

READ MOREQueens man recounts night he was drugged and robbed of $2,000 after going to Hell's Kitchen nightclub

On Tuesday, Umberger's mother shared her feelings on the progress of the investigation.

"I'm just grateful to lieutenant Randy, who did so much to get us to this point and to get justice for John and Julio and countless others," Linda Clary said, "and I do believe that the streets are safer. We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe the LGBTQ community is safer."

Two other men have already been charged with murder.

