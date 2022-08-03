New York Blood Center partners with local breweries to boost donations with "Pint for a Pint" campaign
NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center says it is in desperate need of blood donations.
The center says the heat, summer travel, and a recent spike in COVID cases have caused a significant decrease in donations.
To rebuild supply, it's partnering with local breweries for a Pint for a Pint campaign.
This month, blood donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or soft drink at local breweries and restaurants.
CLICK HERE for a list of participating locations and more information.
