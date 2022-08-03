Watch CBS News
New York Blood Center partners with local breweries to boost donations with "Pint for a Pint" campaign

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center says it is in desperate need of blood donations. 

The center says the heat, summer travel, and a recent spike in COVID cases have caused a significant decrease in donations. 

To rebuild supply, it's partnering with local breweries for a Pint for a Pint campaign. 

This month, blood donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or soft drink at local breweries and restaurants. 

CLICK HERE for a list of participating locations and more information. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 12:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

