New York Blood Center partners with local breweries to boost donations with "Pint for a Pint" campaign

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center says it is in desperate need of blood donations.

The center says the heat, summer travel, and a recent spike in COVID cases have caused a significant decrease in donations.

To rebuild supply, it's partnering with local breweries for a Pint for a Pint campaign.

This month, blood donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or soft drink at local breweries and restaurants.

