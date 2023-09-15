Watch CBS News
New York Blood Center declares emergency, says supply is critically low

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center has declared an emergency, saying blood supply is critically low.

The emergency follows fewer blood donors over the summer. Experts say that has to do with vacations and back-to-school activities.

The Blood Center says all blood types are needed.

Starting Monday, a new donor screening process will begin based on individual donor assessment and not sexual or gender identity.

For more information on how to donate, visit nybc.org/donate-blood.

