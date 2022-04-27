New York attorney general sounds off as Trump appeals $10,000 a day contempt ruling

New York AG nearly done with Trump Org probe

NEW YORK -- The New York State attorney general's office tells CBS2 it's nearly done with its civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Lawyers still want to search two of former President Donald Trump's cellphones. They also want to examine a laptop and desktop computer of his longtime executive assistant.

A third-party firm has identified 151 people or entities that might have documents sought by the attorney general's office.

On Monday, a New York State judge held Trump in civil contempt and fined him $10,000 per day.

He failed to comply with a subpoena for documents relating to the probe into his company's finances.

Trump has appealed the ruling.

"The judge's order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We've seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different," James said.