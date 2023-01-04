Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York from Colorado

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says more asylum seekers are expected to arrive in New York.

"We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago. This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation. We've done our job," he said Tuesday.

Adams says the city already received more than 30,000 asylum seekers.

The mayor recently called on the federal government to provide more funding to help with the influx of migrants.