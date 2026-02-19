"Fuhgeddaboutdit": New York accent may be fading out, study finds

Quintessential New York pronunciations like "dawg," "cawfee" and "fuhgeddaboutdit" could slowly be things of the past, a new study revealed.

The Word Finder asked more than 3,000 Americans which regional accents people are using less often.

The New York City dialect ranks No. 12 on the list for accents the country is quietly losing. Researchers said "major-city prestige accents" such as the Big Apple, New England and Philadelphia are at risk but less likely to be dropped than others.

"I'm walking here!"

Researchers said the New York dialect has long been portrayed in the media, which may help preserve it even as everyday usage softens.

Iconic movies such as "A Bronx Tale," "Goodfellas," and "My Cousin Vinny" showcase the distinct dialects, particularly Brooklyn and Bronx accents.

"I'm walking here!" from the 1969 film "Midnight Cowboy" is no doubt one of the most famous lines demonstrating the New York accent, when the character Ratso Rizzo was nearly hit by a taxi.

Why is the New York accent disappearing?

Pronounced signs of regional identity often lead people to soften their accents, particularly when they move, change jobs or talk to non-locals, researchers said.

Appalachian, Southern and Louisiana vernaculars are fading at the highest rates, according to the list.

So, while you might hear "y'all" less, "youse guys" will likely be around for a while.