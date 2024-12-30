NYC weather forecast calls for rainy New Year's Eve in Times Square. Here's the latest timing.

First Alert Weather: Warm but wet to start the week

NEW YORK -- It looks like rainy weather to ring in New Year's Eve in Times Square and around New York City.

Our First Alert Weather team has the latest timing and how it might impact the ball drop.

NYC weather forecast today

The third round of wet weather since Saturday has now moved out, and a nice break in the action will set in for the rest of Monday through Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will return to the upper 50s and low 60s, with sunny and breezy conditions.

For tonight, the breeze will linger, and temperatures will dip into the 30s throughout the suburbs, while the city will hover around 40 degrees.

New Year's Eve rain around NYC

In the hours leading up to midnight on New Year's Eve, the final round of steady rain will be upon the area. As of now, it is looking quite wet for the ball drop, and heavy rain is likely.

With rainfall amounts expected to average between a half inch to an inch, it would be one of the wettest New Year's Eves in recent years.

Clearing skies and cooling temperatures will then move in for New Year's Day. Precipitation chances, as well as temperatures, will each drop off for the rest of the week.

Even colder temperatures await us in 2025.

Timeline for the next few days

Monday: Rain clears out, followed sunny and breezy conditions, with gusts to 25 mph. Still mild though. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday night: Clear and breezy. Lows mainly in the 30s, while the city will drop to around 40.

Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Mostly sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain moves back in after sunset and is likely to be falling at the stroke of midnight. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Upper 40s at midnight.

Wednesday (New Year's Day): A shower is possible very early, otherwise breezy, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

