Ball drop test held in Times Square as New Year's Eve preparations ramp up

NEW YORK -- New Year's Eve celebration organizers tested the ball drop in Times Square on Saturday.

CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to visitors taking it all in as we count down to 2024.

A successful ball drop test on the eve of New Year's Eve means the party's ready to get started in Times Square.

The usual cast of characters was out and about Saturday, joined by newcomers visiting, with decked-out stages as the backdrop.

"It's a lot to take in all at once," said Kelis McGhee, from Columbia, Georgia.

Kelis and Joshua McGhee are celebrating their fourth anniversary in Times Square and couldn't help but notice the police presence.

"We saw police officers with guns in their hands just standing on the street," Kelis McGhee said. "And you don't see that every day ... It can be a little scary at times, but also I think it's very comforting as well."

Elevated security is normal this time of year, but with an average of more than five Israel-Hamas war-related protests a day every day since Oct. 7, the city's also been getting more threats, according to the NYPD.

The department is responding as it prepares for 1 million people to pack Times Square on New Year's Eve.

"So we adjust to that, we bring in other resources to track down or to investigate these threats to see if they're legitimate or if they're not," said James Smith, assistant agent in charge at the FBI's New York office.

"This is our new norm, that we're always gonna have security around," said Paula Cope, from Miami, Florida.

But even with this in mind, there's always room for smiles and awe, along with hopes for a better, safer 2024.

"No worries, it's just fun. Having fun. It's New Year's," said Marjorie Buckley, from St. Louis, Missouri.

"Continue prosperity, peace," Cope said.

"Can't forget unity," Dominic Washington said.

The stages and much of the barricades are set already with some street closures starting as early as 4 a.m. Sunday.