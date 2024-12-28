Annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square invites participants to start 2025 with a clean slate

NEW YORK — For almost 20 years, New York City's annual Good Riddance Day has offered an emotional release for participants who are erasing the bad in hopes of a better new year.

"Wiping the slate clean for 2025" is the theme for the 18th annual Good Riddance Day. Saturday, participants wrote what they want to say "good riddance" to on a mini chalkboard, then let their negativities go by erasing it.

Participants could also scan a QR code to see their message displayed one of the big screens in Times Square.

"We've burned things, we've smashed things, and this is the new rendition where we have a QR code. We're very high-tech this year," Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said.

The "good riddance" screen will remain up in Times Square through 12 a.m. Monday.

Participants say "good riddance" to self-doubt, arguments, financial stress

Participants said goodbye to issues ranging from medical treatments to conflicts at home.

Thirteen-year-old Mason Riddle from Alabama said he wants to get rid of arguing with his mom, which happens "every day." Mom Jessica Riddle agrees, it's gotta go in 2025.

"I mean, that would be great ... He would argue with a brick wall, so," she said.

She shares that raising two boys is not easy and is looking to rid herself of self-doubt.

"As a single mom, I doubt myself every single day if I'm doing the right thing or if I'm raising them right, and I just wanna enjoy life," she said.

Some wanted to get rid of specific people, like exes. Others made lists, like John Pevsner from Brooklyn.

"Trying to get rid of the negativity, toxic people, and a little money is good, too," he said.

Participants who braved the rain also seemed to want to get rid of procrastination, which was a popular one, along with, of course, hoping to rid themselves of financial worries.

"Looking for a better job so that I can make more money. So that I could be wealthier like everybody else who banked on Bitcoin," Upper West Side resident Jessica Hasicka said.

"It was awesome just getting rid of that feeling, like just throwing it away," Bronx resident Sarah Roman said.