NYC no longer under a drought warning, but drought watch remains. Here's what that means.

NEW YORK - New York City is no longer under a drought warning, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

Recent storms have helped alleviate the situation.

The city remains under a drought watch, however.

"We're in a much better place. Really excited. And if conditions continue, we hope that in the coming weeks we will be able to rescind the watch as well," Adams said.

"Thanks to recent precipitation and melting snowfall upstate, in addition to our decision to pause the Delaware Aqueduct repair project, we're in a much better place than we were a few weeks ago, allowing us to downgrade our drought warning to a drought watch," Adams said. "If conditions continue, we hope that, in the coming weeks, we will be able to rescind the watch as well. However, it's a good reminder of the kind of world climate change is creating: a world with more extreme weather events and more dangerous impacts. We'll continue doing everything we can to secure our water supply, guard against the impacts of a warming world, and keep New Yorkers safe."

"New Yorkers and our fellow city agencies have shown remarkable resilience and commitment to conserving water during these unprecedented conditions. Thanks to significant rainfall, melting snowpack, conservation efforts, and strategic adjustments to our infrastructure projects, we're able to lift the drought warning," DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said. "As we confront a changing climate, we need to use our natural resources more wisely. Continuing to practice water conservation is a sustainable habit valuable even outside times of drought."

NYC had been in under first drought warning in 20 years

In November, New York City issued its first drought warning since 2002. A drought warning is the second of three tiers of drought response, and under it city agencies start changing their behavior to conserve water. Some of the water-saving measures include suspension of street flushing by the Sanitation Department, limiting the water use in park fountains, and reduced washing of New York City vehicles.

The city declared a drought warning when reservoir levels dropped to 60% of capacity.

Drought watch continues

A drought watch is the first of three tiers of drought response by the city.

While Adams that recent precipitation will continue and may lead to the watch being lifted in the coming weeks, under a drought watch New Yorkers are urged to help conserve water.

Some steps New Yorkers can take include:

Don't flush the toilet unnecessarily.

Take shorter showers.

Don't run the tap while shaving, washing hands or brushing teeth.

Fix leaks.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine only when full.

Install water-saving fixtures, such as low-flow toilers and showerheads.

Water lawns only when necessary.

Sweep driveways and sidewalks clean instead of washing them with a hose.