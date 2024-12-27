Central Park drone show on New Year's Eve canceled after Florida incident

NEW YORK -- The annual New Year's Eve run in Central Park will look different this year after the drone light show was abruptly canceled.

The news comes days after a 7-year-old boy suffered severe injuries when a drone crashed and fell onto him during a holiday light show in Florida on Dec. 21.

The same company that operated the drone show in Orlando last weekend, Sky Elements, was also set to operate the show on Dec. 31 in New York City.

Central Park drone show was going to replace New Year's Eve fireworks

The Central Park drone show was going to replace the annual New Year's Eve fireworks, which were already canceled because of the ongoing drought and fire concerns in the Tri-State Area.

The news of its cancelation also comes on the heels of mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and several other east coast states.

A representative for the New York Road Runners said they are still "working to ensure runners have a memorable time" on New Year's Eve.

Sky Elements said it is cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration's investigation into what caused the drones to malfunction in Florida.

