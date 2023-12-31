New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks shows in NYC and how to watch them tonight

Times Square gets finishing touches for New Year's Eve 2024

NEW YORK -- While people crowd into Times Square or around their devices to watch the ball drop at midnight on New Year's Eve, several fireworks displays will light up the skies over New York City.

We have a list of some places to ring in the New Year with stunning fireworks shows.

Central Park

One of the most popular fireworks shows goes to New York Road Runners, which hosts an annual four-mile midnight run in Central Park.

"The countdown to 2024 begins at 11:59 p.m., and at the stroke of midnight, a fireworks display will light up the night sky and kick off the start of the 4-mile race!" the group's website says.

The race is the final chance for runners to participate in the organizations 9+1 Program to earn guaranteed entry into the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon.

Even if you won't be running to ring in the New Year, you should be able to see the fireworks anywhere with a view of the park.

Statue of Liberty

Another dazzling display will light up the sky over the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

The fireworks are set off from a barge positioned near Liberty Island and can be seen from the Brooklyn Bridge or the Brooklyn Park and Promenade.

Several cruise lines also offer special New Year's Eve tours with drinks and music, including New York Harbor Tours, Liberty Cruise, Circle Line and Classic Harbor Line.

Grand Army Plaza

You can watch live music before the fireworks show at Grand Army Plaza by the main entrance to Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

The music is set to start at 10 p.m. followed by the show at midnight.

The free event is hosted by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, with fireworks from Santore's World Famous Fireworks.

Luna Park

Or head a little farther south to Luna Park in Coney Island, where there will also be live music followed by a fireworks display.

Then, don't miss the annual Polar Plunge the next day at 1 p.m.