New video shows suspects in ransacking of Fish Village restaurant in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police have released new video in the ransacking of a Queens restaurant

Police say a group of masked young adults stormed inside Fish Village in College Point, throwing tables and chairs while customers were eating. 

It all happened this past Saturday. 

Thursday, police released video showing the mob getting into an elevator.

No one was hurt, but the owner says there was $20,000 in property damage. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 9, 2023 / 4:48 PM

