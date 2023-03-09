New video shows suspects in ransacking of Fish Village restaurant in Queens

NEW YORK - Police have released new video in the ransacking of a Queens restaurant.

Police say a group of masked young adults stormed inside Fish Village in College Point, throwing tables and chairs while customers were eating.

It all happened this past Saturday.

🚨 WANTED for a CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On 3/3/23 at 2022 hours, inside 20-07 127 Street in Queens, a group of unidentified individuals entered the location & broke tables, chairs, and dishware valued at approx. $20,000. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pFRhp0TOhv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 9, 2023

Thursday, police released video showing the mob getting into an elevator.

No one was hurt, but the owner says there was $20,000 in property damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.