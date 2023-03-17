Sources: 2 slashed after robbery at New Rochelle store
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There was a violent robbery at a store in New Rochelle on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 5 p.m. along Main Street.
Sources tell CBS2 the suspect robbed a clerk and slashed him before running outside and slashing another man on the street.
The suspect took off and ended up inside a private home, where he was arrested.
