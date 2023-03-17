Watch CBS News
Sources: 2 slashed after robbery at New Rochelle store

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There was a violent robbery at a store in New Rochelle on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. along Main Street.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspect robbed a clerk and slashed him before running outside and slashing another man on the street.

The suspect took off and ended up inside a private home, where he was arrested.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

