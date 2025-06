There are power outages in New Rochelle, New York after a tree fell onto electrical lines.

Approximately 150 customers lost power Friday in the area of Beaufort Place, according to Con Edison's outage map.

A tree fell at 79 Beaufort Place and took down two overhead poles shortly before 1 p.m., Con Ed said.

The utility expected power to be restored within the hour.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.